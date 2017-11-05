Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 26, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing. AHMED, IBRAHIM M DBA MOJOES MINI MARKET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $3,086.44 ANNETTE, ANNAKIE 33 BOWERMAN ROAD, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: SCOTTSVILLE HOLLOW SOUTHWESTERN LIMITED ...