Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 26, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 26, 2017

November 5, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   AHMED, IBRAHIM M DBA MOJOES MINI MARKET, ROCHESTER, NY 14605 Favor: STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: ATTORNEY GENERAL STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $3,086.44 ANNETTE, ANNAKIE 33 BOWERMAN ROAD, SCOTTSVILLE, NY 14546 Favor: SCOTTSVILLE HOLLOW SOUTHWESTERN LIMITED ...

