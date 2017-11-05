Don't Miss
Mortgages filed October 26, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 5, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 26, 2017                127   Brockport DAY, MARILYN J Property Address: 110 PARK AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2035 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $50,000.00   Churchville MAYEWSKI, GARY J & MAYEWSKI, THELMA J Property Address: 708 JENKINS RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9584 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $14,600.00 STYMUS, DAWN & STYMUS, OLIVER D Property Address: 1015 REED RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9356 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $108,000.00   East Rochester DANNUNZIO, ...

