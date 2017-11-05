Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court for October 26, 2017

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Satisfactions of Judgments Supreme and County Court A satisfaction of judgment means that the person or entity that originally owed the money judgment is no longer held accountable for it. TEED, DOUGLAS Favor: CLEARVIEW FARMS LLC TERRELL, MELVIN Favor: MRC RECEIVABLES CORP TERRELL, MELVIN G Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA THOMAS, CHANDRA Favor: TIEGER, LANCE Favor: BRANCH 6000 NALC CREDIT UNION UEBLHEAR, COURTNEY Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC VANDAME, ...