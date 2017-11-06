Anthony Weiner set for prison stint for sexting conviction

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — A sexting compulsion that cost Anthony Weiner his seat in Congress and a chance to be New York City's mayor is about to cost him his freedom too. Weiner, a Democrat, is scheduled to surrender by 2 p.m. Monday at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts to serve a 21-month sentence for ...