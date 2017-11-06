AP-CNBC Poll: Interview questions often run afoul of the law

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



It's tough to come up with the right answer in a job interview, particularly if the question could run afoul of the law. An Associated Press-CNBC poll found that half of all Americans who've ever applied for a job have been asked questions that could be used to discriminate against a protected class under equal opportunity ...