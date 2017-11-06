Don't Miss
Deeds filed October 30, 2017

Deeds   Recorded October 30, 2017                86   Brighton LIM, JIMMY Y to JEFFERSON, ELIZABETH Property Address: 59 ELWELL DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14618 Liber: 11940  Page: 251 Tax Account: 137.15-4-48 Full Sale Price: $179,000   Chili MASTERS, THOMAS E et ano to JAS PRO PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 8 BRIGHT OAKS CIRCLE, CHILI 14624 Liber: 11940  Page: 549 Tax Account: 146.07-3-6 Full Sale Price: $87,100 NRZ REO V-2 CORP to JENKINS, GRETCHEN Property Address: ...

