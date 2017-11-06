Examining Ethics: Recognizing and avoiding the unauthorized practice of law

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



With the recent release of the New York Bar Exam results, more than 6,000 aspiring lawyers will become eligible to practice law in the State of New York. Since New York’s adoption of the Uniform Bar Exam, applicants achieving a score of between 260 and 280 can potentially transfer their scores to one of the ...