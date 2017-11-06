Fourth Department – Child neglect: Matter of Bryan O. and Arash A.O.

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child neglect Excessive corporal punishment – Sufficiency of evidence Matter of Bryan O. and Arash A.O. CAF 16-00148 Appealed from Family Court, Erie County Background: The respondent father appealed from an order that determined that he neglected one of the children at issue on the grounds of excessive corporal punishment and ...