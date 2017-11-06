Fourth Department – Class-action: Ferrari v. The National Football League, Buffalo Bills

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Class-action Unpaid wages – Common-law fraud - Certification Ferrari v. The National Football League, Buffalo Bills CA 17-00349 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiffs are four persons who performed as the Buffalo Jills at football games for the defendant, as well as in charity and promotional events in ...