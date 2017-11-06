Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 30, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 30, 2017

November 6, 2017

Judgments City Court Transcribed to supreme and county court A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   KARLS, RICHARD A 563 DRIVING PARK, ROCHESTER, NY 14613-1535 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $250.00 KEDLEY, GRETEL L 48 HOOVER ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14617 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: SELIP & STYLIANOU LLP Amount: $8,381.57 KENDRICK, KEITH 18 VIOLA DRIVE, NORTH ...

