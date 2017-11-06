Judgments Supreme and County Court for October 30, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2017 0

Judgments Supreme and County Court Docketed County Clerk A judgment is a formal court decision, wherein the court determines that one party owes a specific amount of money to another party.   ODELL, BRENDA 449 CHILD STREET, ROCHESTER, NY 14606 Favor: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Attorney: HARRIS BEACH PLLC Amount: $13,016.00 ORCZYK, RICHARD M 2017 HUDSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14617 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA NA Attorney: MULLOOLY JEFFREY ...

