Lawsuit lawyers: Trump tweets ‘an instrument of governance’

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK (AP) — First Amendment advocates challenging President Donald Trump for blocking some critics from following him on Twitter say his tweets are "an instrument of governance." The lawyers asked a judge in papers filed in Manhattan federal court late Friday to rule in their favor and stop the president and his media team from ...