Mechanic’s Liens for October 30, 2017

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement. 339 EAST AVE LLC Favor: ROCK ENVIRONMENTAL INC Amount: $89,385 Property Address: 311 ALEXANDER STREET ROCHESTER AZOGI, IBRAHIM C Favor: MAKEOVER GENERAL CONTRACTING Amount: $16,784 Property Address: 413 CHILI AVENUE ...