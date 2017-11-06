Mechanic’s Liens for October 30, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2017 0

Mechanic’s Liens A lien given by law upon a building or other improvement upon land and upon the land itself, to secure the price of labor done upon, and materials furnished for, the improvement.   339 EAST AVE LLC Favor: ROCK ENVIRONMENTAL INC Amount: $89,385 Property Address: 311 ALEXANDER STREET ROCHESTER AZOGI, IBRAHIM C Favor: MAKEOVER GENERAL CONTRACTING Amount: $16,784 Property Address: 413 CHILI AVENUE ...

