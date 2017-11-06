Don't Miss
Mortgages filed October 30, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 30, 2017                120   Brighton CONEY, SHEILA M & JONES, SHEILA Property Address: 61 FAIRHAVEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2229 Lender: WELLS FARGO BANK N.A. Amount: $151,300.00   Brockport KETCHUM, GREGORY H & KETCHUM, PAMELA J Property Address: 91 PARK AVE, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-1930 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $65,000.00 VISH, CHARLENE J Property Address: 15 LANCET WAY, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-2507 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $51,000.00   Churchville CAPIZZI, TAMMY ...

