Town judge in Oneida County resigns

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A town justice in Oneida County is resigning after an investigation of alleged wrongdoing by the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Steuben Justice Roger C. Maclaughlin will resign from office effective Dec. 31 and has agreed never to seek or accept judicial office at any time in the future, according to a news release from ...