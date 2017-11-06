Was Trump behind 2014 effort to foil Bon Jovi’s NFL bid?

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Was Donald Trump the secret force behind the seemingly grassroots 2014 campaign to block Jon Bon Jovi from buying the NFL's Buffalo Bills? That's what those involved are saying now, three years after the billionaire and the rocker were competing to buy the Bills. At the heart of the effort was the ...