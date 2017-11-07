ACLU scolds Taylor Swift for effort to protect reputation

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Taylor Swift and the American Civil Liberties Union are butting heads. The organization sent Swift's legal team a strongly worded letter denouncing her threat to sue a California blogger who, without any evidence, accused the singer of supporting the white supremacy movement. The ACLU made the letter public on Tuesday. "This is a completely unsupported attempt to ...