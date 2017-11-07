Don't Miss
Area contractor banned from doing business, must pay restitution and fines

By: Daily Record Staff Kevin Oklobzija November 7, 2017

Rochester home improvement contractor Brian Robinson has been barred from conducting business in New York and must pay more than $90,000 in restitution and penalties after losing a lawsuit filed by the state attorney general. The office of Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced on Tuesday the punishment against Robinson, who was accused of bilking customers ...

