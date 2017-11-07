Area contractor banned from doing business, must pay restitution and fines

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Rochester home improvement contractor Brian Robinson has been barred from conducting business in New York and must pay more than $90,000 in restitution and penalties after losing a lawsuit filed by the state attorney general. The office of Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman announced on Tuesday the punishment against Robinson, who was accused of bilking customers ...