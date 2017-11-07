Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendar for November 8, 2017

Court Calendar for November 8, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2017 0

Supreme Court Special Term HON. JOHN J. ARK 9:30 a.m. 1—Encore Properties Management of Rochester Inc v Mendick, Stoner, et al – Pro se – Woods Oviatt HON. RENEE F. MINARIK 2 p.m. 1—Morales Jr v Greyhound Lines Inc & Adirondack Trailways Inc – William K Mattar PC – Barclay Damon 2—Genesee Regional Bank v Rota Group Inc, Kshysyak, et ano – Lacy ...

