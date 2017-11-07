Denis Johnson Jr. | Roberts Wesleyan College

Roberts Wesleyan College is announces that Denis Johnson Jr. accepted the position of director of multicultural student success. In this role, he will be responsible for developing and implementing student-based programs and initiatives for undergraduate underrepresented students. He will fulfill the college’s strategic initiatives in creating an inclusive community that celebrates and cultivates diversity, esteems all people and prepares students to serve in a global environment. Johnson will also oversee cultural events on campus and serve on the undergraduate retention committee. Johnson served in a variety of senior leadership roles in churches and schools for over 20 years. Most recently, he served as an associate pastor at The Father’s House where he worked with students and families in cultivating spiritual, personal, social and professional growth.

