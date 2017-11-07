Don't Miss
Home / Law / Federal judge awards almost $150,000 in attorney fees

Federal judge awards almost $150,000 in attorney fees

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2017 0

A federal judge has awarded almost $150,000 in fees to the plaintiff’s attorneys in a lawsuit filed by a former Xerox Corp. employee over pension benefits. The case was closed in May after U.S. District Court Judge David G. Larimer granted summary judgment to the plaintiff, Robert Testa, and denied a defense motion seeking summary judgment. Both ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo