Jeffrey Hough | Forté Capital

Jeffrey Hough has been named a principal at Forté Capital. Hough works with high net worth families, businesses, churches and other nonprofit organizations. His areas of expertise include retirement planning, asset allocation, portfolio analysis, corporate and individual retirement plans, endowment management and charitable giving. He serves clients primarily in Rochester and the Finger Lakes region but has clients across the U.S.

With a depth of knowledge and wealth of experience, Hough has provided his clients with financial and philanthropic counsel for more than 30 years.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.