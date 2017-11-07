Rochester man admits selling counterfeit coins

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Rochester man has admitted to federal charges of selling counterfeit coins. Timothy Meacham, 32, is facing a maximum penalty of 15 years prison and a $250,000 fine. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 5 by U.S. District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Wolford. In May, Meacham posted an ad on Craigslist advertising the sale of two United ...