Skylar Francis joins architecture and engineering firm Bergmann Associates’ New York Buildings team in the Rochester office.

Francis joins Bergmann Associates as an environmental scientist for the New York Buildings team. She previously worked as an Assessment Coordinator for ECO AmeriCorps: Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department in Montpelier, Vermont.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.