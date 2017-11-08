Adam Sisson | Dixon Schwabl

In his new position, Adam Sisson is responsible for providing search engine optimization recommendations for all content marketing pieces as well as creating, publishing and promoting social media content. In addition, he will manage content marketing projects by writing, editing, assigning and optimizing long-form content pieces.

Sisson has nearly five years of experience in the marketing industry, previously honing his skills at Archer Communications as copywriter and SEO specialist and most recently as social media account executive at Dixon Schwabl.

Sisson earned his bachelor’s degree in marketing from Ithaca College. He resides in the city of Rochester.

Information in On The Move is provided by the submitter. To submit an On The Move item, visit http://nydailyrecord.com/on-the-move-submission/.