Baxter upsets O’Flynn

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Todd Baxter upset incumbent Republican Monroe County Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn. According to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections, Baxter got 91,328 votes just on the Democratic line. O’Flynn got a total of 69,029 votes on the Republican, Conservative, Independence, and Reform party lines. O’Flynn started as a deputy in the Sheriff’s Office in 1976 ...