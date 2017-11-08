Don't Miss
Baxter upsets O’Flynn

By: Daily Record Staff Reports November 8, 2017 0

Todd Baxter upset incumbent Republican Monroe County Sheriff Patrick O’Flynn. According to unofficial results from the Monroe County Board of Elections, Baxter got 91,328 votes just on the Democratic line. O’Flynn got a total of 69,029 votes on the Republican, Conservative, Independence, and Reform party lines. O’Flynn started as a deputy in the Sheriff’s Office in 1976 ...

