Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Corporations Doing Business As for October 31, 2017

Corporations Doing Business As for October 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2017 0

A corporation is engaged doing business under a specific name and has registered the name at the Monroe County Clerk’s Office.   EMPIRE CLEANING SERVICE8 Address: 177 GLIDE STREEET, ROCHESTER, NY 14611 ITALIAN FOR KIDS Address: 96 POPLAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14625 INCREDIBLE IMAGES Address: 96 POPLAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14625 SOFIA INTERNATIONAL SERVICES Address: 96 POPLAR DRIVE, ROCHESTER, NY 14625 HAPPY HOTEL STAY Address: 96 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo