Evanko focuses on mentoring next generation of women

When attorney Ann Evanko walked through the doors of Hurwitz & Fine P.C. in 1979, the newly minted attorney couldn’t have conceived that, three decades later, she would be president of the Buffalo-based law firm. After all, in 1979 Evanko was the first female attorney hired at the firm, in an era where women in ...