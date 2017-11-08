Don't Miss
Judge issues gag order in Manafort-Gates Russia probe case

Judge issues gag order in Manafort-Gates Russia probe case

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu November 8, 2017

WASHINGTON - The federal judge overseeing the criminal trial of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and business partner Rick Gates imposed a gag order Wednesday in the case ordering all parties, including potential witnesses, not to make statements that might prejudice jurors. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson of Washington issued the order five days ...

