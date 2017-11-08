Don't Miss
Judgments City Court Transcribed to Supreme and County Court for October 31, 2017

A judgment which was originally filed in City Court has been turned over to Supreme and County Court for processing.   PRINCE, HENRY 24 JONES AVENUE, ROCHESTER, NY 14608 Favor: GREECE TOWN COURT Amount: $255.00 PURRIER, SIERRA W 10 MANHATTAN SQUARE, ROCHESTER, NY 14607 Favor: ROCHESTER CITY COURT Amount: $187.00 REGOORD, PAUL D 245 WINFIELD ROAD, ROCHESTER, NY 14622 Favor: SLM PRIVATE CREDIT STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2005-A Attorney: ...

