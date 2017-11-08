Don't Miss
Mortgages filed October 31, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 31, 2017                    102   Brighton BELL, GREGORY V & LEACH, DIANNA S Property Address: 2177 EAST AVE, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2607 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $223,155.00   Churchville EGAN, KATHRYN & EGAN, LOREN Property Address: 7235 CHILI RIGA CENTER RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9511 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $166,870.00 FOSTER, GEORGE T & FOSTER, JANET J Property Address: 47 SPOTTS CIR, CHURCHVILLE, NY ...

