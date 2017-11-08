New rules require judges to remind attorneys

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore has established new rules requiring judges in criminal cases to issue orders reminding prosecutors and defense attorneys of their professional responsibilities. Judges now must remind prosecutors that they are responsible for the timely disclosure of Brady material — exculpatory evidence favorable to the defendant. Specifically, the judge’s order must reference ...