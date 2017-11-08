Suzanne Komenski | Dixon Schwabl

In her new position, Suzanne Komenski is responsible for developing media buys for assigned and potential accounts, negotiating added-value programs and sponsorships and assisting in research projects and planning. In addition, she will conduct, compile and organize buy research and specs for clients.

Komenski joined the Dixon Schwabl team in 2013 as a billing specialist and most recently served as media coordinator. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication and journalism from St. John Fisher College and is currently working toward her master’s degree in strategic marketing from Roberts Wesleyan College. Komenski resides in Penfield.

