Texas gunman’s iPhone could reignite FBI-Apple encryption feud

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The FBI and Apple are bracing for another potential fight over encryption, this time over an iPhone of the dead gunman in the Texas church shooting, according to people familiar with the matter. The federal government and the company have shied away from open confrontation since a 2016 standoff over the locked and encrypted iPhone of ...