Brighton woman wins $461,377 arbitration award

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A Brighton woman has won an arbitration award of more than $460,000 against a Long Island financial services company. On Nov. 2, a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Arbitration Panel ordered American Portfolios Financial Services Inc. to pay Elizabeth “Libby” Jachles $461,377.15. The total award includes compensatory damages of $338,450, interest of $106,612, costs of $15,950.15 and ...