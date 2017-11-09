Don't Miss
Home / News / Brighton woman wins $461,377 arbitration award

Brighton woman wins $461,377 arbitration award

Financial advisers charged excessive commission and fees

By: Bennett Loudon November 9, 2017 0

A Brighton woman has won an arbitration award of more than $460,000 against a Long Island financial services company. On Nov. 2, a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Arbitration Panel ordered American Portfolios Financial Services Inc. to pay Elizabeth “Libby” Jachles $461,377.15. The total award includes compensatory damages of $338,450, interest of $106,612, costs of $15,950.15 and ...

