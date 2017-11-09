Christina Lacagnina | Allendale Columbia

As chief financial officer, Christina Lacagnina is responsible for managing all the school’s finances and will oversee human resources. She has over 10 years of experience in the finance industry, joining Allendale Columbia from Rochester Community Baseball Inc. where she served as controller and director of finance and accounting. In addition, Lacagnina brings experience from her previous roles at Superior Plus Energy Services and ITT Corporation.

Lacagnina earned her Bachelor of Science in management and her master’s in business administration from St. John Fisher College. Outside of the office, she volunteers as the finance committee chair for Resolve. Lacagnina resides in Rochester.

