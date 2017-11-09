Don't Miss
Deeds filed November 2, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2017 0

Deeds   Recorded November 2, 2017              73   Brighton LORIA, SAM  et ano to GALAJDA, STEPHANIE D et ano Property Address: DELAWARE AVENUE BRIGHTON, BRIGHTON 14623 Liber: 11942  Page: 609 Tax Account: 147.16-1-14 Full Sale Price: $2.0000 BRADLEY, ANN MARIE to BLAUVELT, RYAN  et ano Property Address: 325 WEYMOUTH DRIVE, BRIGHTON 14625 Liber: 11943  Page: 17 Tax Account: 123.17-2-22 Full Sale Price: $272,000 PATEL, PARAS  to PELAEZ, SANDRA Property Address: 70 ...

