Federal Tax Liens for November 1, 2017

Federal Tax Liens for November 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2017 0

Federal Tax Liens A charge or claim against the property of a person or legal entity owing federal taxes in order to secure payment of the taxes.   COLLINS, DANY J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,237.48 DEAD RINGER LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $169,159.90 JONES, BRUCE W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,308.00 LIPP, GEORGE B Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $25,975.99 MUELLER, JEFFREY A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $32,958.23 SILL, JOHN A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,323.14 MCINTYRE, CATINA M Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,512.48 PROVVIDENZA, VINCENT ...

