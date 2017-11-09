Fourth Department – Fraudulent practice: Licari v. Department of Motor Vehicles

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Fraudulent practice Vehicle purchase – Refundable deposit Licari v. Department of Motor Vehicles TP 17-00189 Transferred from Supreme Court, Herkimer County Background: The petitioner, who operates a used car dealership, commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul a determination that he violated Section 415 (9) (c) of the Vehicle and ...