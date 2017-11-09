Kayla Himelein | Allendale Columbia

As associate director of development and alumni relations, Kayla Himelein is responsible for assisting the director of development and campaign director in all aspects of major gifts and annual giving. In addition, she will oversee alumni relations.

Himelein has seven years of experience in the advancement industry, most recently serving as associate director of development and marketing at Flower City Habitat for Humanity. She previously spent time with the Allendale Columbia Community, having served as a development, communications and alumni relations co-op while completing her degree.

Himelein earned her Bachelor of Science in advertising and public relations and her Bachelor of the Arts in marketing from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Outside of the office, she still works with Flower City Habitat for Humanity as a volunteer. Himelein resides in Rochester.

