Mortgages filed November 1, 2017

Mortgages filed November 1, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 1, 2017                  85   Brighton CACECI, MICHAEL J Property Address: 321 PENHURST RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-2717 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $9,600.00   Brockport GILBERT, JAMES J & GILBERT, PAMELA J Property Address: 352 LADUE RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9502 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $40,000.00   Churchville MICHAEL, HAYMON Property Address: 7554 BUFFALO RD, CHURCHVILLE, NY 14428-9533 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $92,468.00   East Rochester RUMMEL, SVEND Property Address: 230 ...

