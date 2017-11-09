Mortgages filed November 2, 2017

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff November 9, 2017 0

Mortgages   Recorded November 2, 2017              78   Brighton WOOD, MARK A Property Address: 274 GLEN RD, BRIGHTON, NY 14610-3546 Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $30,000.00   Brockport PRITCHARD, NICHOLAS Property Address: 1362 W SWEDEN RD, BROCKPORT, NY 14420-9507 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $111,453.00   Fairport MCGRATH, JAMES L & MCGRATH, RAYMONDE V Property Address: 2 SHREWSBURY LN, FAIRPORT, NY 14450-9349 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $14,400.00 EMLER, DAVID E & ...

