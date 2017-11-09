NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney-referee: Opinion 17-70

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney-referee Ordained pulpit rabbi – Political and non-political advocacy Opinion 17-70 Background: A court attorney-referee who is also an ordained pulpit rabbi asks if he may teach, preach, and write on several potentially controversial Israel-related matters. The referee also asked if he may attend events sponsored by certain non-profit entities dedicated ...