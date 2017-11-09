Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Attorney-referee: Opinion 17-70

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Attorney-referee Ordained pulpit rabbi – Political and non-political advocacy Opinion 17-70 Background: A court attorney-referee who is also an ordained pulpit rabbi asks if he may teach, preach, and write on several potentially controversial Israel-related matters. The referee also asked if he may attend events sponsored by certain non-profit entities dedicated ...

