Prosecutors scrutinize investor who served as Trump adviser

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Federal prosecutors want to know more about efforts billionaire investor Carl Icahn may have made while he was an adviser to President Donald Trump to change the renewable fuel credits system that was costing one of his companies millions of dollars. Icahn's company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week that ...