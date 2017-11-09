Evans Fox LLP, an established full-service law firm, is seeking an experienced real estate paralegal to assist with residential purchases and sales. The individual must have excellent time management skills, meet deadlines, be well organized and detail oriented. Excellent computer and communication skills required. Minimum of 5 years’ experience with purchases and sales required. Competitive salary and benefits commensurate with experience. All inquiries will be kept confidential.

