Trump voter fraud commission sued by one of its own members

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's voter fraud commission was sued Thursday morning by one of its Democratic members, who alleged that he has been kept in the dark about its operations, rendering his participation "essentially meaningless." Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap said in a complaint filed in federal court that the 11-member panel is in ...