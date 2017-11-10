Ethical parameters to pro bono practice reviewed at CLE

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Credit for 1.5 CLE hours in ethics and professionalism was just one of the takeaways from a Nov. 8 presentation on “Pro Bono Ethics: The Risks of Technology.” Julia Green Sewruk of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP moderated the educational program, with panelists Nicole Black and Sarah Snyder Merkel contributing to the discussion of how technology ...