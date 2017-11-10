Don't Miss
Home / News / Ethical parameters to pro bono practice reviewed at CLE

Ethical parameters to pro bono practice reviewed at CLE

By: Nora A. Jones November 10, 2017 0

Credit for 1.5 CLE hours in ethics and professionalism was just one of the takeaways from a Nov. 8 presentation on “Pro Bono Ethics: The Risks of Technology.” Julia Green Sewruk of Harter Secrest & Emery LLP moderated the educational program, with panelists Nicole Black and Sarah Snyder Merkel contributing to the discussion of how technology ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo