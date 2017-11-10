Don't Miss
Home / Law / Faulty jury instructions lead to new trial

Faulty jury instructions lead to new trial

By: Bennett Loudon Prosecutor cautioned about opening statement November 10, 2017 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court has granted a new trial in an Erie County case because of problems with the jury instructions. Jamire Y. Barber, 29, was convicted in February 2015 of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt, and attempted second-degree criminal contempt. He was sentenced to six to seven years in state ...

