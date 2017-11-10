Faulty jury instructions lead to new trial

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court has granted a new trial in an Erie County case because of problems with the jury instructions. Jamire Y. Barber, 29, was convicted in February 2015 of first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt, and attempted second-degree criminal contempt. He was sentenced to six to seven years in state ...