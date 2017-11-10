Don't Miss
Fired school bus attendant files federal suit

Fired school bus attendant files federal suit

Terminated after radio interview about assault by student

By: Bennett Loudon November 10, 2017 0

A former Pittsford Central School District bus attendant who was fired after talking publicly about being hit by a student has filed a federal complaint against the district. Shannon Casey was fired in November 2016 “because of certain statements she made on the live radio interview; however, the statements she allegedly made leading to her termination ...

