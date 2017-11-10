Fourth Department – Accomplice: People v. Simmons

Login E-mail: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Accomplice testimony Undisclosed plea agreements – Speculative assertion People v. Simmons KA 15-00022 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of burglary and conspiracy. He argues that a hearing should have been held to determine whether there was an undisclosed plea agreement between the prosecutor and ...